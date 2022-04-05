The Premier League has announced the fixture schedule for the 2021/22 season, and Amazon has unveiled the next 20 football games on Amazon Prime Video that will be aired in December.
As one of Premier League football’s key broadcasters, Amazon Prime has aired plenty of Premier League fixtures across the online streaming platform now, and fans are getting more and more accustomed to watching live broadcasts of their favorite teams.
During the busy Christmas season, every Premier League club will appear in two separate matches as part of Amazon Prime football’s exclusive broadcast, including two fixture rounds and 20 games in total.
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime live football streaming is provided below.
Premier League Fixtures on Amazon Prime Video 2021/22
Tuesday 30th November 2021 – Game week 14
|Match
|Time (UK)
|TV Channel
|Aston Villa vs Manchester City
|19:45
|Amazon Prime Video
|Everton vs Liverpool
|19:45
|Amazon Prime Video
|Leeds United vs Crystal Palace
|19:45
|Amazon Prime Video
|Watford vs Chelsea
|19:45
|Amazon Prime Video
|West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
|19:45
|Amazon Prime Video
|Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
|19:45
|Amazon Prime Video
|Manchester United vs Arsenal
|20:00
|Amazon Prime Video
Wednesday 1st December 2021 – Game week 14
|Match
|Time (UK)
|TV Channel
|Newcastle United vs Norwich City
|19:45
|Amazon Prime Video
|Southampton vs Leicester City
|19:45
|Amazon Prime Video
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford
|19:45
|Amazon Prime Video
Tuesday 28th December 2021 – Game week 20
|Match
|Time (UK)
|TV Channel
|Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15:00
|Amazon Prime Video
|Brentford vs Manchester City
|15:00
|Amazon Prime Video
|Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
|15:00
|Amazon Prime Video
|Crystal Palace vs Norwich City
|15:00
|Amazon Prime Video
|Everton vs Newcastle United
|15:00
|Amazon Prime Video
|Leeds United vs Aston Villa
|15:00
|Amazon Prime Video
|Leicester City vs Liverpool
|15:00
|Amazon Prime Video
|Manchester United vs Burnley
|15:00
|Amazon Prime Video
|Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur
|15:00
|Amazon Prime Video
|Watford vs West Ham United
|15:00
|Amazon Prime Video
How to Watch Football on Amazon Prime?
You need an Amazon Prime account to watch Amazon’s Premier League coverage on the website and app. New users may join up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which allows them to watch all of the action for free throughout the Christmas season or Boxing Day. Subscribers get additional free TV and movies on Prime Video as well as next-day Amazon delivery for £7.99 each month ($12.99 in the US).
Many smart TVs, including Samsung, Toshiba, Sony, LG, Panasonic, Philips, Hisense, have the Amazon Prime Video app. You may get the app from your app store. Prime Video is also offered on Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku sticks. The Prime Video app is available on PS5, Xbox One, and now Sky TV set-top boxes.
Without compromising your security or image quality, ExpressVPN guarantees that you can watch Prime Video in complete safety and at maximum speeds from any location, even public WiFi.