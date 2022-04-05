HomeFootball on TVFootball on Amazon Prime Schedule: Premier League 2021/22 Fixtures

Amazon Prime Schedule
The Premier League has announced the fixture schedule for the 2021/22 season, and Amazon has unveiled the next 20 football games on Amazon Prime Video that will be aired in December.

As one of Premier League football’s key broadcasters, Amazon Prime has aired plenty of Premier League fixtures across the online streaming platform now, and fans are getting more and more accustomed to watching live broadcasts of their favorite teams.

During the busy Christmas season, every Premier League club will appear in two separate matches as part of Amazon Prime football’s exclusive broadcast, including two fixture rounds and 20 games in total.

Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime live football streaming is provided below.

Premier League Fixtures on Amazon Prime Video 2021/22

Tuesday 30th November 2021 – Game week 14

MatchTime (UK) TV Channel
Aston Villa vs Manchester City19:45Amazon Prime Video
Everton vs Liverpool19:45 Amazon Prime Video
Leeds United vs Crystal Palace19:45 Amazon Prime Video
Watford vs Chelsea19:45 Amazon Prime Video
West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion19:45 Amazon Prime Video
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley19:45 Amazon Prime Video
Manchester United vs Arsenal20:00Amazon Prime Video

Wednesday 1st December 2021 – Game week 14

Match Time (UK) TV Channel
Newcastle United vs Norwich City 19:45 Amazon Prime Video
Southampton vs Leicester City19:45 Amazon Prime Video
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford19:45 Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 28th December 2021 – Game week 20

Match Time (UK) TV Channel
Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Amazon Prime Video
Brentford vs Manchester City15:00 Amazon Prime Video
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion15:00 Amazon Prime Video
Crystal Palace vs Norwich City15:00 Amazon Prime Video
Everton vs Newcastle United15:00 Amazon Prime Video
Leeds United vs Aston Villa15:00 Amazon Prime Video
Leicester City vs Liverpool15:00 Amazon Prime Video
Manchester United vs Burnley15:00 Amazon Prime Video
Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur15:00 Amazon Prime Video
Watford vs West Ham United15:00 Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch Football on Amazon Prime?

You need an Amazon Prime account to watch Amazon’s Premier League coverage on the website and app. New users may join up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which allows them to watch all of the action for free throughout the Christmas season or Boxing Day. Subscribers get additional free TV and movies on Prime Video as well as next-day Amazon delivery for £7.99 each month ($12.99 in the US).

Many smart TVs, including Samsung, Toshiba, Sony, LG, Panasonic, Philips, Hisense, have the Amazon Prime Video app. You may get the app from your app store. Prime Video is also offered on Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku sticks. The Prime Video app is available on PS5, Xbox One, and now Sky TV set-top boxes.

