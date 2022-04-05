(Image credit: Amazon)

The Premier League has announced the fixture schedule for the 2021/22 season, and Amazon has unveiled the next 20 football games on Amazon Prime Video that will be aired in December.

As one of Premier League football’s key broadcasters, Amazon Prime has aired plenty of Premier League fixtures across the online streaming platform now, and fans are getting more and more accustomed to watching live broadcasts of their favorite teams.



During the busy Christmas season, every Premier League club will appear in two separate matches as part of Amazon Prime football’s exclusive broadcast, including two fixture rounds and 20 games in total.



Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime live football streaming is provided below.

Premier League Fixtures on Amazon Prime Video 2021/22

Tuesday 30th November 2021 – Game week 14

Match Time (UK) TV Channel Aston Villa vs Manchester City 19:45 Amazon Prime Video Everton vs Liverpool 19:45 Amazon Prime Video Leeds United vs Crystal Palace 19:45 Amazon Prime Video Watford vs Chelsea 19:45 Amazon Prime Video West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion 19:45 Amazon Prime Video Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley 19:45 Amazon Prime Video Manchester United vs Arsenal 20:00 Amazon Prime Video

Wednesday 1st December 2021 – Game week 14

Match Time (UK) TV Channel Newcastle United vs Norwich City 19:45 Amazon Prime Video Southampton vs Leicester City 19:45 Amazon Prime Video Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford 19:45 Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 28th December 2021 – Game week 20

Match Time (UK) TV Channel Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Amazon Prime Video Brentford vs Manchester City 15:00 Amazon Prime Video Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00 Amazon Prime Video Crystal Palace vs Norwich City 15:00 Amazon Prime Video Everton vs Newcastle United 15:00 Amazon Prime Video Leeds United vs Aston Villa 15:00 Amazon Prime Video Leicester City vs Liverpool 15:00 Amazon Prime Video Manchester United vs Burnley 15:00 Amazon Prime Video Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Amazon Prime Video Watford vs West Ham United 15:00 Amazon Prime Video

Watch the following matches of your favorite Premier League teams for the 2021/2022 season from other TV broadcasters. You can find your live stream matches following the links below:

You need an Amazon Prime account to watch Amazon’s Premier League coverage on the website and app. New users may join up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which allows them to watch all of the action for free throughout the Christmas season or Boxing Day. Subscribers get additional free TV and movies on Prime Video as well as next-day Amazon delivery for £7.99 each month ($12.99 in the US).

Many smart TVs, including Samsung, Toshiba, Sony, LG, Panasonic, Philips, Hisense, have the Amazon Prime Video app. You may get the app from your app store. Prime Video is also offered on Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku sticks. The Prime Video app is available on PS5, Xbox One, and now Sky TV set-top boxes.



