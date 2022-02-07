Milan vs Lazio
Competition: Coppa Italia
Date: 9 February 2022
Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
The Italian Serie A match AC Milan vs Lazio live stream is set for Wednesday, 9 February 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano will host the event.
BT Sport will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Milan’s highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Milan vs Lazio on?
- UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2
- USA: Paramount+
- Canada: N\A
- Australia: N\A
- Italy: Lazio Style Channel, Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5
How to watch Milan vs Lazio Live Stream on TV and Online?
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all AC Milan live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Milan vs Lazio Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
Upcoming AC Milan Fixtures
|Date
|Venue
|Opponent
|Result
|Wed Feb 9, 2022
|H
|Lazio
|Coppa Italia
|Sun Feb 13, 2022
|H
|Sampdoria
|Serie A
|Sat Feb 19, 2022
|A
|Salernitana
|Serie A
|Sun Feb 27, 2022
|H
|Udinese Calcio
|Serie A
|Sun Mar 6, 2022
|A
|SSC Napoli
|Serie A
|Sun Mar 13, 2022
|H
|FC Empoli
|Serie A
|Sun Mar 20, 2022
|A
|Cagliari Calcio
|Serie A
|Sun Apr 3, 2022
|H
|Bologna
|Serie A
|Sun Apr 10, 2022
|A
|Torino
|Serie A
|Sat Apr 16, 2022
|H
|Genoa
|Serie A
|Sun Apr 24, 2022
|A
|Lazio
|Serie A
|Sun May 1, 2022
|H
|Fiorentina
|Serie A
|Sun May 8, 2022
|A
|Hellas Verona
|Serie A
|Sun May 15, 2022
|H
|Atalanta BC
|Serie A
|Sun May 22, 2022
|A
|Sassuolo
|Serie A