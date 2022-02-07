HomeMatchMilan vs Lazio TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Milan vs Lazio TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Coppa Italia

Milan vs Lazio
Competition: Coppa Italia
Date: 9 February 2022
Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Milan vs Lazio

The Italian Serie A match AC Milan vs Lazio live stream is set for Wednesday, 9 February 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano will host the event.
BT Sport will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Milan’s highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Milan vs Lazio on?

  • UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2
  • USA: Paramount+
  • Canada: N\A
  • Australia: N\A
  • Italy: Lazio Style Channel, Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5

How to watch Milan vs Lazio Live Stream on TV and Online?

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all AC Milan live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.

ChannelQualityLanguage
Milan vs Lazio Live StreamHDENG

Upcoming AC Milan Fixtures

DateVenueOpponentResult
Wed Feb 9, 2022HLazioCoppa Italia
Sun Feb 13, 2022HSampdoria Serie A
Sat Feb 19, 2022ASalernitanaSerie A
Sun Feb 27, 2022HUdinese CalcioSerie A
Sun Mar 6, 2022ASSC NapoliSerie A
Sun Mar 13, 2022HFC EmpoliSerie A
Sun Mar 20, 2022ACagliari CalcioSerie A
Sun Apr 3, 2022HBolognaSerie A
Sun Apr 10, 2022ATorinoSerie A
Sat Apr 16, 2022HGenoaSerie A
Sun Apr 24, 2022ALazioSerie A
Sun May 1, 2022HFiorentinaSerie A
Sun May 8, 2022AHellas VeronaSerie A
Sun May 15, 2022HAtalanta BCSerie A
Sun May 22, 2022ASassuoloSerie A

