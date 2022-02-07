Milan vs Lazio

Competition: Coppa Italia

Date: 9 February 2022

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The Italian Serie A match AC Milan vs Lazio live stream is set for Wednesday, 9 February 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano will host the event.

BT Sport will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Milan’s highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Milan vs Lazio on?

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2 USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: N\A

N\A Italy: Lazio Style Channel, Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5

How to watch Milan vs Lazio Live Stream on TV and Online?

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all AC Milan live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.