Mechelen vs Anderlecht

Competition: First Division A

Date: 23 January 2022

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Venue: AFAS-stadion Achter de Kazerne

The First Division A match Mechelen vs. Anderlecht live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 17:30 UK time. AFAS-stadion Achter de Kazerne in Mechelen will host the event.

Play Sports will air the First Division A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Mechelen vs Anderlecht on?

UK: Mola TV

Mola TV USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: N\A

N\A Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Play Sports, Eleven Pro League 1, Sporza

Mechelen vs Anderlecht Probable Lineup:

Mechelen Starting XI:

Anderlecht Starting XI:

Where to watch Mechelen vs Anderlecht online from anywhere

How to watch Mechelen vs Anderlecht live stream

Here you can find all Anderlecht live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.