Mechelen vs Anderlecht
Competition: First Division A
Date: 23 January 2022
Kick-off: 17:30 UK time
Venue: AFAS-stadion Achter de Kazerne
The First Division A match Mechelen vs. Anderlecht live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 17:30 UK time. AFAS-stadion Achter de Kazerne in Mechelen will host the event.
Play Sports will air the First Division A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Mechelen vs Anderlecht on?
- UK: Mola TV
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: N\A
- Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Play Sports, Eleven Pro League 1, Sporza
Mechelen vs Anderlecht Probable Lineup:
Mechelen Starting XI:
Anderlecht Starting XI:
Where to watch Mechelen vs Anderlecht online from anywhere
How to watch Mechelen vs Anderlecht live stream
Here you can find all Anderlecht live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
