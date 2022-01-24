Chile vs Argentina

Competition: WC Qualification South America

Date: 28 January 2022

Kick-off: 00:15 UK time

Venue: Estadio Zorros del Desierto

The WC Qualification South America match Chile vs Argentina live stream is set for Friday, 28 January 2022, at 00:15 UK time. Estadio Zorros del Desierto in Calama will host the event.

Premier Player HD will air the WC Qualification South America match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Chile vs Argentina on?

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1 USA: Fubo Sports Network

Fubo Sports Network Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2 Chile: Chilevision

Chile vs Argentina Probable Lineup:

Chile Starting XI:

Argentina Starting XI:

Where to watch Chile vs Argentina online from anywhere

How to watch Chile vs Argentina live stream

Here you can find all Huddersfield Town live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.