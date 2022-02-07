How to Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aston Villa vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Date: 9 January 2022

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Venue: Villa Park Stadium

The Premier League match Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream is set for Wednesday, 9 January 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham will host the event.

BT Sport Ultimate will air the Premier League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Aston Villa’s highlights of the goals.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on TV:

UK: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate

BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United Live Stream on TV and Online?

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Aston Villa live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.