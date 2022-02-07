How to Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aston Villa vs Leeds United
Competition: Premier League
Date: 9 January 2022
Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
Venue: Villa Park Stadium
The Premier League match Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream is set for Wednesday, 9 January 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham will host the event.
BT Sport Ultimate will air the Premier League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Aston Villa’s highlights of the goals.
Where to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on TV:
- UK: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate
- USA: Peacock
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Optus Sport
How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United Live Stream on TV and Online?
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Aston Villa live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Aston Villa vs Leeds United Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
Upcoming Aston Villa Fixtures
|Date
|Venue
|Opponent
|Competition
|Wed Feb 9, 2022
|H
|Leeds
|Premier League
|Sun Feb 13, 2022
|A
|Newcastle
|Premier League
|Sat Feb 19, 2022
|H
|Watford
|Premier League
|Sat Feb 26, 2022
|A
|Brighton
|Premier League
|Sat Mar 5, 2022
|H
|Southampton
|Premier League
|Sun Mar 13, 2022
|A
|West Ham
|Premier League
|Sat Mar 19, 2022
|H
|Arsenal
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 2, 2022
|A
|Wolves
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 9, 2022
|H
|Spurs
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 16, 2022
|H
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 23, 2022
|A
|Leicester
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 30, 2022
|H
|Norwich
|Premier League
|Sat May 7, 2022
|A
|Burnley
|Premier League
|Sun May 15, 2022
|H
|Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|Sun May 22, 2022
|A
|Man City
|Premier League