How to Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By TimeSoccer
Premier League live matches

Aston Villa vs Leeds United
Competition: Premier League
Date: 9 January 2022
Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
Venue: Villa Park Stadium

Aston Villa vs Leeds United

The Premier League match Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream is set for Wednesday, 9 January 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham will host the event.
BT Sport Ultimate will air the Premier League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Aston Villa’s highlights of the goals.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on TV:

  • UK: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate
  • USA: Peacock
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Optus Sport

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United Live Stream on TV and Online?

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Aston Villa live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.

ChannelQualityLanguage
Aston Villa vs Leeds United Live StreamHDENG

Upcoming Aston Villa Fixtures

DateVenueOpponentCompetition
Wed Feb 9, 2022HLeeds Premier League
Sun Feb 13, 2022ANewcastlePremier League
Sat Feb 19, 2022HWatfordPremier League
Sat Feb 26, 2022ABrightonPremier League
Sat Mar 5, 2022HSouthamptonPremier League
Sun Mar 13, 2022AWest HamPremier League
Sat Mar 19, 2022HArsenalPremier League
Sat Apr 2, 2022AWolvesPremier League
Sat Apr 9, 2022HSpursPremier League
Sat Apr 16, 2022HLiverpoolPremier League
Sat Apr 23, 2022ALeicesterPremier League
Sat Apr 30, 2022HNorwichPremier League
Sat May 7, 2022ABurnleyPremier League
Sun May 15, 2022HCrystal PalacePremier League
Sun May 22, 2022AMan CityPremier League

