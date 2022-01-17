Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid

Competition: Copa del Rey

Date: 19 January 2022

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Venue: Reale Arena

The Copa del Rey match Real Sociedad vs. Atletico Madrid live stream is set for Wednesday, 19 January 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastián will host the event.

The Copa del Rey match live stream is set for Wednesday, 19 January 2022, at 20:00 UK time.

What TV channel is Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid on?

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: N\A

N\A Spain: DAZN

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Probable Lineup:

Real Sociedad Starting XI:

Atletico Madrid Starting XI:

Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid online from anywhere

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid live stream

