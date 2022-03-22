Australia vs Japan

Competition: WC Qualification Asia

Date: 24 March 2022

Kick-off: 09:10 UK time

Venue: Stadium Australia

The WC Qualification Asia match Australia vs Japan live stream is set for Thursday, 24 March 2022, at 09:10 UK time. Stadium Australia in Sydney will host the event.

ESPN Deportes will air the WC Qualification Asia match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What channel is the Australia vs Japan game on today

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+

ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: Paramount+, 10, 10 Play

We provide a list of Australia vs Japan streaming links under one website, including stream2watch, totalsportek, ronaldo7, hesgoal, cricfree, vipbox, sofascore, flashscore, etc. You can also check the match on Sky Sports, BT Sport, or Amazon Prime Video. Free live streaming for mobile is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android apps.

How to watch Australia vs Japan Live Stream on TV and Online?

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Australia live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.