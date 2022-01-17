Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Competition: Copa del Rey

Date: 20 January 2022

Kick-off: 20:30 UK time

Venue: San Mamés Barria

The Copa del Rey match Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream is set for Thursday, 20 January 2022, at 20:30 UK time. San Mamés Barria in Bilbao will host the event.

Premier Player HD will air the Copa del Rey match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Barcelona highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona on?

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: N\A

N\A Spain: DAZN

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Probable Lineup:

Athletic Bilbao Starting XI:

Barcelona Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, E Garcia, Pique, Mingueza; F de Jong, Puig, Nico; Akhomach, L de Jong, Jutgla

Where to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona online from anywhere

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream

