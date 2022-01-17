Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
Competition: Copa del Rey
Date: 20 January 2022
Kick-off: 20:30 UK time
Venue: San Mamés Barria
The Copa del Rey match Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream is set for Thursday, 20 January 2022, at 20:30 UK time. San Mamés Barria in Bilbao will host the event.
What TV channel is Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona on?
- UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: N\A
- Australia: N\A
- Spain: DAZN
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Probable Lineup:
Athletic Bilbao Starting XI:
Barcelona Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, E Garcia, Pique, Mingueza; F de Jong, Puig, Nico; Akhomach, L de Jong, Jutgla
Where to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona online from anywhere
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
