Hertha vs Bayern Munich

Competition: German Bundesliga

Date: 23 January 2022

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

The German Bundesliga match Hertha BSC vs Bayern Munich live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 16:30 UK time. Olympiastadion in Berlin will host the event.

DAZN will air the German Bundesliga match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Bayern Munich’s highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Hertha vs Bayern Munich on?

UK: Sky Sports App

Sky Sports App USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now

Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now Australia: N\A

N\A Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Hertha vs Bayern Munich Probable Lineup:

Hertha Starting XI:

Bayern Munich Starting XI:

Where to watch Hertha vs Bayern Munich online from anywhere

How to watch Hertha vs Bayern Munich live stream

Here you can find all Bayern Munich live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.