Hertha vs Bayern Munich
Competition: German Bundesliga
Date: 23 January 2022
Kick-off: 16:30 UK time
Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin
The German Bundesliga match Hertha BSC vs Bayern Munich live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 16:30 UK time. Olympiastadion in Berlin will host the event.
DAZN will air the German Bundesliga match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Bayern Munich’s highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Hertha vs Bayern Munich on?
- UK: Sky Sports App
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now
- Australia: N\A
- Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Hertha vs Bayern Munich Probable Lineup:
Hertha Starting XI:
Bayern Munich Starting XI:
Where to watch Hertha vs Bayern Munich online from anywhere
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
How to watch Hertha vs Bayern Munich live stream
Here you can find all Bayern Munich live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.