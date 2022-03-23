Ireland Republic vs Belgium

Competition: Friendly

Date: 26 March 2022

Kick-off: 17:00 UK time

Venue: Aviva Stadium

The Friendly match Ireland Republic vs Belgium live stream is set for Saturday, 26 March 2022, at 17:00 UK time. Aviva Stadium in Dublin will host the event.

La Une will air the Friendly match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What channel is the Ireland Republic vs Belgium game on today

UK: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

ESPN+, PrendeTV Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Belgium: La Une

How to watch Ireland Republic vs Belgium Live Stream on TV and Online?

