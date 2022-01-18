Arouca vs Benfica

Competition: Primeira Liga

Date: 21 January 2022

Kick-off: 19:00 UK time

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Arouca

The Primeira Liga match Arouca vs. Benfica live stream is set for Friday, 21 January 2022, at 19:00 UK time. Estádio Municipal de Arouca will host the event.

GOLTV will air the Primeira Liga match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Arouca vs Benfica on?

UK: RTPi

RTPi USA: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Espanol

GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Espanol Canada: RTPi

RTPi Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP África

Arouca vs Benfica Probable Lineup:

Arouca Starting XI:

Benfica Starting XI:

Where to watch Arouca vs Benfica online from anywhere

How to watch Arouca vs Benfica live stream

Here you can find all Benfica live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.