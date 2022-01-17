Fatih Karagumruk vs Besiktas

Competition: Super Lig

Date: 18 January 2022

Kick-off: 17:00 UK time

Venue: Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi

The Super Lig match Fatih Karagumruk vs. Besiktas live stream is set for Tuesday, 18 January 2022, at 17:00 UK time. Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi in Istanbul will host the event.

Sky Sports will air the Super Lig match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Fatih Karagumruk vs Besiktas on?

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español Turkey: beIN Sports 1 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey

Fatih Karagumruk vs Besiktas Probable Lineup:

Fatih Karagumruk Starting XI:

Besiktas Starting XI:

Where to watch Fatih Karagumruk vs Besiktas online from anywhere

How to watch Fatih Karagumruk vs Besiktas live stream

