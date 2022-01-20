Birmingham vs Barnsley

Competition: English Championship

Date: 22 January 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Venue: St Andrew’s Stadium

The English Championship match Birmingham City vs Barnsley live stream is set for Saturday, 22 January 2022, at 15:00 UK time. St Andrew’s Stadium in Birmingham will host the event.

Sky Sports will air the English Championship match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Birmingham vs Barnsley on?

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2

Birmingham vs Barnsley Probable Lineup:

Birmingham Starting XI:

Barnsley Starting XI:

Where to watch Birmingham vs Barnsley online from anywhere

How to watch Birmingham vs Barnsley live stream

