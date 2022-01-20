Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund
Competition: German Bundesliga
Date: 22 January 2022
Kick-off: 14:30 UK time
Venue: PreZero Arena
The German Bundesliga match Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream is set for Saturday, 22 January 2022, at 14:30 UK time. PreZero Arena in Sinsheim will host the event.
Sky Sport Bundesliga will air the German Bundesliga match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Borussia Dortmund’s highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund on?
- UK: Sky Sports
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific
- Australia: beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports
- Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Ticket
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Probable Lineup:
Where to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund online from anywhere
How to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund live stream
Here you can find all Borussia Dortmund live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
