Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund

Competition: German Bundesliga

Date: 22 January 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 UK time

Venue: PreZero Arena

The German Bundesliga match Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream is set for Saturday, 22 January 2022, at 14:30 UK time. PreZero Arena in Sinsheim will host the event.

Sky Sport Bundesliga will air the German Bundesliga match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Borussia Dortmund’s highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund on?

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific

Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific Australia: beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports

beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Ticket

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Probable Lineup:

Hoffenheim Starting XI:

Borussia Dortmund Starting XI:

Where to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund online from anywhere

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund live stream

