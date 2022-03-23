Brazil vs Chile

Competition: WC Qualification South America

Date: 24 March 2022

Kick-off: 23:30 UK time

Venue: Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho

The WC Qualification South America match Brazil vs Chile live stream is set for Thursday, 24 March 2022, at 23:30 UK time. Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho will host the event.

Premier Player HD will air the WC Qualification South America match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What channel is the Brazil vs Chile game on today

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1 USA: Fubo Sports Network

Fubo Sports Network Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro

We provide a list of Brazil vs. Chile streaming links under one website, including stream2watch, totalsportek, ronaldo7, hesgoal, cricfree, vipbox, sofascore, flashscore, etc. You can also check the match on Sky Sports, BT Sport, or Amazon Prime Video. Free live streaming for mobile is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android apps.

How to watch Brazil vs Chile Live Stream on TV and Online?

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Brazil live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time.