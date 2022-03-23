HomeMatchCosta Rica vs Canada Live: How to watch, stream link, TV channel,...

Costa Rica vs Canada Live: How to watch, stream link, TV channel, kick-off time

WC Qualification CONCACAF Live

Costa Rica vs Canada
Competition: WC Qualification CONCACAF
Date: 25 March 2022
Kick-off: 02:05 UK time
Venue: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica

The WC Qualification CONCACAF match Costa Rica vs Canada live stream is set for Friday, 25 March 2022, at 02:05 UK time. Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica will host the event.
Sportsnet Now will air the WC Qualification CONCACAF match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

Costa Rica vs Canada

What channel is the Costa Rica vs Canada game on today

  • UK: Sky Sports
  • USA: UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Paramount+
  • Canada: Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet 360, OneSoccer, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet East
  • Australia: N\A

You can also check the match on Sky Sports, BT Sport, or Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Canada Live Stream on TV and Online?

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Mexico live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time.

ChannelQualityLanguage
Costa Rica vs Canada Live StreamHDENG

