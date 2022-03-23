Costa Rica vs Canada

Competition: WC Qualification CONCACAF

Date: 25 March 2022

Kick-off: 02:05 UK time

Venue: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica

The WC Qualification CONCACAF match Costa Rica vs Canada live stream is set for Friday, 25 March 2022, at 02:05 UK time. Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica will host the event.

Sportsnet Now will air the WC Qualification CONCACAF match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What channel is the Costa Rica vs Canada game on today

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Paramount+

UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Paramount+ Canada: Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet 360, OneSoccer, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet East

Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet 360, OneSoccer, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet East Australia: N\A

We provide a list of Costa Rica vs. Canada streaming links under one website. You can also check the match on Sky Sports, BT Sport, or Amazon Prime Video. Free live streaming for mobile is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android apps.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Canada Live Stream on TV and Online?

