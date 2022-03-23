Costa Rica vs Canada
Competition: WC Qualification CONCACAF
Date: 25 March 2022
Kick-off: 02:05 UK time
Venue: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
The WC Qualification CONCACAF match Costa Rica vs Canada live stream is set for Friday, 25 March 2022, at 02:05 UK time. Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica will host the event.
Sportsnet Now will air the WC Qualification CONCACAF match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What channel is the Costa Rica vs Canada game on today
- UK: Sky Sports
- USA: UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Paramount+
- Canada: Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet 360, OneSoccer, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet East
- Australia: N\A
How to watch Costa Rica vs Canada Live Stream on TV and Online?
