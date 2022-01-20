Alloa Athletic vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish FA Cup
Date: 22 January 2022
Kick-off: 17:30 UK time
Venue: Indodrill Stadium
The Scottish FA Cup match Alloa Athletic vs. Celtic live stream is set for Saturday, 22 January 2022, at 17:30 UK time. Indodrill Stadium in Alloa will host the event.
Celtic TV will air the Scottish FA Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Alloa Athletic vs Celtic on?
- UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: N\A
- Australia: N\A
Alloa Athletic vs Celtic Probable Lineup:
Alloa Athletic Starting XI:
Celtic Starting XI:
Where to watch Alloa Athletic vs Celtic online from anywhere
How to watch Alloa Athletic vs Celtic live stream
Here you can find all Celtic live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
