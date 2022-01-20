Alloa Athletic vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish FA Cup

Date: 22 January 2022

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Venue: Indodrill Stadium

The Scottish FA Cup match Alloa Athletic vs. Celtic live stream is set for Saturday, 22 January 2022, at 17:30 UK time. Indodrill Stadium in Alloa will host the event.

Celtic TV will air the Scottish FA Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Alloa Athletic vs Celtic on?

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

ESPN+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: N\A

