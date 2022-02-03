How to Watch Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle
Competition: English FA Cup
Date: 5 February 2022
Kick-off: 12:30 UK time
Venue: Stamford Bridge Stadium
Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle live stream is scheduled for Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 12:30 UK time. The event will take place at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.
The English FA Cup match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event. This match is available to watch live online for free, as well as Chelsea highlights of the goals.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle on TV:
- UK: BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now
- Australia: 10 Play
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
Chelsea TV schedule
|Date
|Venue
|Opponent
|Competition
|Sat Feb 5, 2022
|H
|Plymouth
|FA Cup
|Sat Feb 12, 2022
|H
|Arsenal (6.)
|Premier League
|Sat Feb 19, 2022
|A
|Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|Tue Feb 22, 2022
|H
|LOSC Lille
|UCL
|Sun Feb 27, 2022
|H
|Leicester
|League Cup
|Sat Mar 5, 2022
|A
|Burnley
|Premier League
|Sun Mar 13, 2022
|H
|Newcastle
|Premier League
|Wed Mar 16, 2022
|A
|LOSC Lille
|UCL
|Sat Mar 19, 2022
|A
|Norwich
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 2, 2022
|H
|Brentford
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 9, 2022
|A
|Southampton
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 16, 2022
|A
|Leeds
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 23, 2022
|H
|West Ham
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 30, 2022
|A
|Everton
|Premier League
|Sat May 7, 2022
|H
|Wolves
|Premier League
|Sun May 15, 2022
|A
|Man Utd
|Premier League
|Sun May 22, 2022
|H
|Watford
|Premier League