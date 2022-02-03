HomeMatchHow to Watch Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start...

How to Watch Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By TimeSoccer
English FA Cup live

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle
Competition: English FA Cup
Date: 5 February 2022
Kick-off: 12:30 UK time
Venue: Stamford Bridge Stadium

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle live stream is scheduled for Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 12:30 UK time. The event will take place at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

The English FA Cup match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event. This match is available to watch live online for free, as well as Chelsea highlights of the goals.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle on TV:

  • UK: BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
  • USA: ESPN+
  • Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now
  • Australia: 10 Play

How to watch Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle Live Stream on TV and Online?

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Chelsea live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.

ChannelQualityLanguage
Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle Live StreamHDENG

Chelsea TV schedule

DateVenueOpponentCompetition
Sat Feb 5, 2022HPlymouthFA Cup
Sat Feb 12, 2022HArsenal  (6.)Premier League
Sat Feb 19, 2022ACrystal PalacePremier League
Tue Feb 22, 2022HLOSC LilleUCL
Sun Feb 27, 2022HLeicesterLeague Cup
Sat Mar 5, 2022ABurnleyPremier League
Sun Mar 13, 2022HNewcastlePremier League
Wed Mar 16, 2022ALOSC LilleUCL
Sat Mar 19, 2022ANorwichPremier League
Sat Apr 2, 2022HBrentfordPremier League
Sat Apr 9, 2022ASouthamptonPremier League
Sat Apr 16, 2022ALeedsPremier League
Sat Apr 23, 2022HWest HamPremier League
Sat Apr 30, 2022AEvertonPremier League
Sat May 7, 2022HWolvesPremier League
Sun May 15, 2022AMan UtdPremier League
Sun May 22, 2022HWatfordPremier League

