How to Watch Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle

Competition: English FA Cup

Date: 5 February 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Venue: Stamford Bridge Stadium

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle live stream is scheduled for Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 12:30 UK time. The event will take place at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

The English FA Cup match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event. This match is available to watch live online for free, as well as Chelsea highlights of the goals.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle on TV:

UK: BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now

Australia: 10 Play

How to watch Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle Live Stream on TV and Online?

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Chelsea live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.