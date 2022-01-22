Standard Liege vs Club Brugge

Competition: First Division A

Date: 23 January 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Venue: Stade Maurice Dufrasne

The First Division A match Standard Liege vs. Club Brugge live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 12:30 UK time. Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liege will host the event.

Play Sports will air the First Division A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Standard Liege vs Club Brugge on?

UK: Mola TV

Mola TV USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Belgium: Sporza, Proximus Pickx, Play Sports, Eleven Pro League 2

Standard Liege vs Club Brugge Probable Lineup:

Standard Liege Starting XI:

Club Brugge Starting XI:

Where to watch Standard Liege vs Club Brugge online from anywhere

How to watch Standard Liege vs Club Brugge live stream

Here you can find all Club Brugge live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.