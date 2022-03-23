Croatia vs Slovenia

Competition: Friendly

Date: 26 March 2022

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Venue: Education City Stadium

The Friendly match Croatia vs Slovenia live stream is set for Saturday, 26 March 2022, at 14:00 UK time. Education City Stadium will host the event.

Nova TV will air the Friendly match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What channel is the Croatia vs Slovenia game on today

UK: Sky Sports

USA: ESPN+, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com

Canada: N\A

Australia: N\A

Croatia: Nova TV

How to watch Croatia vs Slovenia Live Stream on TV and Online?

