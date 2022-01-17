Egypt vs Sudan
Competition: WC Qualification Africa
Date: 19 January 2022
Kick-off: 19:00 UK time
Venue: Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo
The WC Qualification Africa match Egypt vs Sudan live stream is set for Wednesday, 19 January 2022, at 19:00 UK time. Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde will host the event.
SKY GO Extra will air the WC Qualification Africa match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Egypt vs Sudan on?
- UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix
- USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
- Australia: beIN Sports 1
Egypt vs Sudan Probable Lineup:
Where to watch Egypt vs Sudan online from anywhere
How to watch Egypt vs Sudan live stream
