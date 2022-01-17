Egypt vs Sudan

Competition: WC Qualification Africa

Date: 19 January 2022

Kick-off: 19:00 UK time

Venue: Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo

The WC Qualification Africa match Egypt vs Sudan live stream is set for Wednesday, 19 January 2022, at 19:00 UK time. Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde will host the event.

SKY GO Extra will air the WC Qualification Africa match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Egypt vs Sudan on?

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix

Egypt vs Sudan Probable Lineup:

Egypt Starting XI:

Sudan Starting XI:

Where to watch Egypt vs Sudan online from anywhere

How to watch Egypt vs Sudan live stream

