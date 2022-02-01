Everton vs Brentford
Competition: English FA Cup
Date: 5 February 2022
Kick-off: 15:00 UK time
Venue: Goodison Park
The English FA Cup match Everton vs Brentford live stream is set for Saturday, 5 February 2022, at 15:00 UK time. Goodison Park in Liverpool will host the event.
Sky Sports will air the English FA Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Everton’s highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Everton vs Brentford on?
- UK: Sky Sports
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: N\A
- Australia: 10 Play
Where to watch Everton vs Brentford online from anywhere
How to watch Everton vs Brentford live stream
Here you can find all Everton live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
