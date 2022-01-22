NEC vs Feyenoord
Competition: Eredivisie
Date: 23 January 2022
Kick-off: 11:15 UK time
Venue: Goffertstadion
The Eredivisie match NEC vs. Feyenoord live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 11:15 UK time. Goffertstadion in Nijmegen will host the event.
ESPN will air the Eredivisie match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is NEC vs Feyenoord on?
- UK: Mola TV
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: N\A
- Netherlands: ESPN 3, Watch ESPN
NEC vs Feyenoord Probable Lineup:
