Cagliari vs Fiorentina

Competition: Italian Serie A

Date: 23 January 2022

Kick-off: 11:30 UK time

Venue: Unipol Domus

The Italian Serie A match Cagliari vs. Fiorentina live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 11:30 UK time. Unipol Domus in Cagliari will host the event.

SKY Go Italia will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Cagliari vs Fiorentina on?

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1 USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: TLN

TLN Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1

Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1 Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, DAZN, NOW TV

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Probable Lineup:

Cagliari Starting XI:

Fiorentina Starting XI:

Where to watch Cagliari vs Fiorentina online from anywhere

How to watch Cagliari vs Fiorentina live stream

Here you can find all Fiorentina live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.