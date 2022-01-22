Cagliari vs Fiorentina
Competition: Italian Serie A
Date: 23 January 2022
Kick-off: 11:30 UK time
Venue: Unipol Domus
The Italian Serie A match Cagliari vs. Fiorentina live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 11:30 UK time. Unipol Domus in Cagliari will host the event.
SKY Go Italia will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Cagliari vs Fiorentina on?
- UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
- USA: Paramount+
- Canada: TLN
- Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1
- Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, DAZN, NOW TV
Cagliari vs Fiorentina Probable Lineup:
Where to watch Cagliari vs Fiorentina online from anywhere
How to watch Cagliari vs Fiorentina live stream
