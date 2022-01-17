Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa

Competition: Super Lig

Date: 20 January 2022

Kick-off: 17:00 UK time

Venue: NEF Stadyumu

The Super Lig match Galatasaray vs. Kasimpasa live stream is set for Thursday, 20 January 2022, at 17:00 UK time. NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul will host the event.

beIN SPORTS CONNECT will air the Super Lig match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa on?

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada: beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español Australia: beIN SPORTS 3

beIN SPORTS 3 Turkey: beIN Sports 1 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey

Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Probable Lineup:

Galatasaray Starting XI:

Kasimpasa Starting XI:

Where to watch Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa online from anywhere

How to watch Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa live stream

