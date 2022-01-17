Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa
Competition: Super Lig
Date: 20 January 2022
Kick-off: 17:00 UK time
Venue: NEF Stadyumu
The Super Lig match Galatasaray vs. Kasimpasa live stream is set for Thursday, 20 January 2022, at 17:00 UK time. NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul will host the event.
beIN SPORTS CONNECT will air the Super Lig match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa on?
- UK: Sky Sports
- USA: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Canada: beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
- Australia: beIN SPORTS 3
- Turkey: beIN Sports 1 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey
Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Probable Lineup:
Galatasaray Starting XI:
Kasimpasa Starting XI:
