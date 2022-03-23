Germany vs Israel

Competition: Friendly

Date: 26 March 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Venue: PreZero Arena

The Friendly match Germany vs. Israel live stream is set for Saturday, 26 March 2022, at 19:45 UK time. PreZero Arena in Sinsheim will host the event.

ZDF will air the Friendly match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What channel is the Germany vs Israel game on today

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: ESPN+, PrendeTV

ESPN+, PrendeTV Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Germany: ZDF

How to watch Germany vs Israel Live Stream on TV and Online?

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Germany live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time.