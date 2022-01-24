Huddersfield vs Stoke City

Competition: English Championship

Date: 28 January 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Venue: John Smith’s Stadium

The English Championship match Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City live stream is set for Friday, 28 January 2022, at 19:45 UK time. John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield will host the event.

Stoke City+ will air the English Championship match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Huddersfield vs Stoke City on?

UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2

Huddersfield vs Stoke City Probable Lineup:

Huddersfield Town Starting XI:

Stoke City Starting XI:

Where to watch Huddersfield vs Stoke City online from anywhere

How to watch Huddersfield vs Stoke City live stream

Here you can find all Huddersfield Town live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.