Huddersfield vs Stoke City
Competition: English Championship
Date: 28 January 2022
Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
Venue: John Smith’s Stadium
The English Championship match Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City live stream is set for Friday, 28 January 2022, at 19:45 UK time. John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield will host the event.
Stoke City+ will air the English Championship match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Huddersfield vs Stoke City on?
- UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2
Huddersfield vs Stoke City Probable Lineup:
Huddersfield Town Starting XI:
Stoke City Starting XI:
Where to watch Huddersfield vs Stoke City online from anywhere
How to watch Huddersfield vs Stoke City live stream
Here you can find all Huddersfield Town live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
