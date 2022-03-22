Korea Republic vs Iran
Competition: WC Qualification Asia
Date: 24 March 2022
Kick-off: 11:00 UK time
Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium
The WC Qualification Asia match Korea Republic vs Iran live stream is set for Thursday, 24 March 2022, at 11:00 UK time. Seoul World Cup Stadium will host the event.
TVING will air the WC Qualification Asia match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What channel is the Korea Republic vs Iran game on today
- UK: Sky Sports
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: N\A
- Australia: Paramount+
How to watch Korea Republic vs Iran Live Stream on TV and Online?
