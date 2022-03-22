Italy vs North Macedonia

Competition: EURO Qualification

Date: 24 March 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

The EURO Qualification match Italy vs North Macedonia live stream is set for Thursday, 24 March 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo will host the event.

SKY GO Extra will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What channel is the Italy vs North Macedonia game on today

UK: Sky Sports Arena, SKY GO Extra

Sky Sports Arena, SKY GO Extra USA: PrendeTV, ESPN+

PrendeTV, ESPN+ Canada: TLN

TLN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

How to watch Italy vs North Macedonia Live Stream on TV and Online?

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Italy live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time.