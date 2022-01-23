Ivory Coast vs Egypt

Competition: WC Qualification Africa

Date: 26 January 2022

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Venue: Stade Omnisport de Douala

The WC Qualification Africa match Ivory Coast vs. Egypt live stream is set for Wednesday, 26 January 2022, at 16:00 UK time. Stade Omnisport de Douala will host the event.

What TV channel is Ivory Coast vs Egypt on?

UK: Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC iPlayer, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Sport Web, BBC Red Button

USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada

beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada Australia: beIN Sports 1

Ivory Coast vs Egypt Probable Lineup:

Ivory Coast Starting XI:

Egypt Starting XI:

