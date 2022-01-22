HomeMatchMilan vs Juventus Live Stream

Italian Serie A Live

Milan vs Juventus
Competition: Italian Serie A
Date: 23 January 2022
Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The Italian Serie A match Milan vs. Juventus live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano will host the event.
DAZN will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Juventus highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Milan vs Juventus on?

  • UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3
  • USA: Paramount+
  • Canada: N\A
  • Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports
  • Italy: DAZN

Milan vs Juventus Probable Lineup:

Milan Starting XI:

Juventus Starting XI:

How to watch Milan vs Juventus live stream

ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

