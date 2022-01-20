HomeMatchLazio vs Atalanta Live Stream

Lazio vs Atalanta Live Stream

By TimeSoccer
Italian Serie A Live

Lazio vs Atalanta
Competition: Italian Serie A
Date: 22 January 2022
Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Lazio vs Atalanta

The Italian Serie A match Lazio vs. Atalanta live stream is set for Saturday, 22 January 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Stadio Olimpico in Roma will host the event.
Lazio Style Channel will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Lazio vs Atalanta on?

  • UK: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
  • USA: Paramount+
  • Canada: N\A
  • Australia: beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports
  • Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Lazio Style Channel, SKY Go Italia

Lazio vs Atalanta Probable Lineup:

Lazio Starting XI:

Atalanta Starting XI:

Where to watch Lazio vs Atalanta online from anywhere

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

How to watch Lazio vs Atalanta live stream

Here you can find all Lazio live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2022 Time Soccer