Lazio vs Atalanta

Competition: Italian Serie A

Date: 22 January 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Italian Serie A match Lazio vs. Atalanta live stream is set for Saturday, 22 January 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Stadio Olimpico in Roma will host the event.

Lazio Style Channel will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Lazio vs Atalanta on?

UK: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports

beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Lazio Style Channel, SKY Go Italia

Lazio vs Atalanta Probable Lineup:

Lazio Starting XI:

Atalanta Starting XI:

Where to watch Lazio vs Atalanta online from anywhere

How to watch Lazio vs Atalanta live stream

Here you can find all Lazio live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.