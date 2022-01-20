Lazio vs Atalanta
Competition: Italian Serie A
Date: 22 January 2022
Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
Venue: Stadio Olimpico
The Italian Serie A match Lazio vs. Atalanta live stream is set for Saturday, 22 January 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Stadio Olimpico in Roma will host the event.
Lazio Style Channel will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Lazio vs Atalanta on?
- UK: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
- USA: Paramount+
- Canada: N\A
- Australia: beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports
- Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Lazio Style Channel, SKY Go Italia
Lazio vs Atalanta Probable Lineup:
Lazio Starting XI:
Atalanta Starting XI:
How to watch Lazio vs Atalanta live stream
