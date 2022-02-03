Nottingham vs Leicester City TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Nottingham vs Leicester City
Competition: English FA Cup
Date: 6 February 2022
Kick-off: 16:00 UK time
Venue: The City Ground Stadium
The English FA Cup match Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City live stream is set for Sunday, 6 February 2022, at 16:00 UK time. The City Ground Stadium in Leicester will host the event.
Sky Sports will air the English FA Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Leicester City’s highlights of the goals.
What TV channel to watch the Nottingham vs Leicester City game today tonight?
- UK: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus
- Australia: 10 Play
How to live stream Nottingham vs Leicester City online
|Worldwide:
|US only:
Leicester City TV schedule
|Date
|Venue
|Opponent
|Competition
|Sun Feb 6, 2022
|A
|Nottingham
|FA Cup
|Thu Feb 10, 2022
|A
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sun Feb 13, 2022
|H
|West Ham
|Premier League
|Thu Feb 17, 2022
|H
|Randers FC
|Conference League
|Sun Feb 20, 2022
|A
|Wolves
|Premier League
|Thu Feb 24, 2022
|A
|Randers FC
|Conference League
|Sun Feb 27, 2022
|A
|Chelsea
|Premier League
|Sat Mar 5, 2022
|H
|Leeds
|Premier League
|Sun Mar 13, 2022
|A
|Arsenal
|Premier League
|Sat Mar 19, 2022
|H
|Brentford
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 2, 2022
|A
|Man Utd
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 9, 2022
|H
|Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 16, 2022
|A
|Newcastle
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 23, 2022
|H
|Aston Villa
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 30, 2022
|A
|Spurs
|Premier League
|Sat May 7, 2022
|H
|Everton
|Premier League
|Sun May 15, 2022
|A
|Watford
|Premier League
|Sun May 22, 2022
|H
|Southampton
|Premier League