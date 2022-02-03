Nottingham vs Leicester City TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

HomeMatchNottingham vs Leicester City TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

By TimeSoccer
English FA Cup live

Nottingham vs Leicester City
Competition: English FA Cup
Date: 6 February 2022
Kick-off: 16:00 UK time
Venue: The City Ground Stadium

The English FA Cup match Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City live stream is set for Sunday, 6 February 2022, at 16:00 UK time. The City Ground Stadium in Leicester will host the event.
Sky Sports will air the English FA Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Leicester City’s highlights of the goals.

What TV channel to watch the Nottingham vs Leicester City game today tonight?

  • UK: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
  • USA: ESPN+
  • Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus
  • Australia: 10 Play

How to live stream Nottingham vs Leicester City online

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Leicester City live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.

ChannelQualityLanguage
Nottingham vs Leicester City Live StreamHDENG

Leicester City TV schedule

DateVenueOpponentCompetition
Sun Feb 6, 2022ANottinghamFA Cup
Thu Feb 10, 2022ALiverpoolPremier League
Sun Feb 13, 2022HWest HamPremier League
Thu Feb 17, 2022HRanders FCConference League
Sun Feb 20, 2022AWolvesPremier League
Thu Feb 24, 2022ARanders FCConference League
Sun Feb 27, 2022AChelseaPremier League
Sat Mar 5, 2022HLeedsPremier League
Sun Mar 13, 2022AArsenalPremier League
Sat Mar 19, 2022HBrentfordPremier League
Sat Apr 2, 2022AMan UtdPremier League
Sat Apr 9, 2022HCrystal PalacePremier League
Sat Apr 16, 2022ANewcastlePremier League
Sat Apr 23, 2022HAston VillaPremier League
Sat Apr 30, 2022ASpursPremier League
Sat May 7, 2022HEvertonPremier League
Sun May 15, 2022AWatfordPremier League
Sun May 22, 2022HSouthamptonPremier League

