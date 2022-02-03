Nottingham vs Leicester City TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Nottingham vs Leicester City

Competition: English FA Cup

Date: 6 February 2022

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Venue: The City Ground Stadium

The English FA Cup match Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City live stream is set for Sunday, 6 February 2022, at 16:00 UK time. The City Ground Stadium in Leicester will host the event.

Sky Sports will air the English FA Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Leicester City’s highlights of the goals.

What TV channel to watch the Nottingham vs Leicester City game today tonight?

UK: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus

How to live stream Nottingham vs Leicester City online

