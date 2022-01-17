Arsenal vs Liverpool

Competition: English League Cup

Date: 20 January 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Venue: Emirates Stadium

The English League Cup match Arsenal vs. Liverpool live stream is set for Thursday, 20 January 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Emirates Stadium in Liverpool will host the event.

Sky Sports Main Event will air the League Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Liverpool highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Arsenal vs Liverpool on?

UK: Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

SiriusXM FC, ESPN+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Arsenal vs Liverpool Probable Lineup:

Arsenal Starting XI:

Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online from anywhere

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream

