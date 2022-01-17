Arsenal vs Liverpool
Competition: English League Cup
Date: 20 January 2022
Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
Venue: Emirates Stadium
The English League Cup match Arsenal vs. Liverpool live stream is set for Thursday, 20 January 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Emirates Stadium in Liverpool will host the event.
Sky Sports Main Event will air the League Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Liverpool highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Arsenal vs Liverpool on?
- UK: Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
- USA: SiriusXM FC, ESPN+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Arsenal vs Liverpool Probable Lineup:
Arsenal Starting XI:
Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane
Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online from anywhere
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream
Here you can find all Liverpool live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.