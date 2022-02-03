Manchester City vs Fulham TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Manchester City vs Fulham
Competition: English FA Cup
Date: 5 February 2022
Kick-off: 15:00 UK time
Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium
The English FA Cup match Manchester City vs Fulham live stream is set for Saturday, 5 February 2022, at 15:00 UK time. St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton will host the event.
Sky Sports will air the English FA Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Manchester City’s highlights of the goals.
What TV channel to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham game today tonight?
- UK: Sky Sports
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus
- Australia: 10 Play
Where to watch Manchester City vs Fulham Live Stream
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Manchester City vs Fulham Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
Manchester City TV schedule
|Date
|Venue
|Opponent
|Competition
|Sat Feb 5, 2022
|H
|Fulham
|FA Cup
|Wed Feb 9, 2022
|H
|Brentford
|Premier League
|Sat Feb 12, 2022
|A
|Norwich
|Premier League
|Tue Feb 15, 2022
|A
|Sporting CP
|UCL
|Sat Feb 19, 2022
|H
|Spurs
|Premier League
|Sat Feb 26, 2022
|A
|Everton
|Premier League
|Sun Mar 6, 2022
|H
|Man Utd
|Premier League
|Wed Mar 9, 2022
|H
|Sporting CP
|UCL
|Mon Mar 14, 2022
|A
|Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|Sat Mar 19, 2022
|H
|Brighton
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 2, 2022
|A
|Burnley
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 9, 2022
|H
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 16, 2022
|A
|Wolves
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 23, 2022
|H
|Watford
|Premier League
|Sat Apr 30, 2022
|A
|Leeds
|Premier League
|Sat May 7, 2022
|H
|Newcastle
|Premier League
|Sun May 15, 2022
|A
|West Ham
|Premier League
|Sun May 22, 2022
|H
|Aston Villa
|Premier League