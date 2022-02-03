Manchester City vs Fulham TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Manchester City vs Fulham

Competition: English FA Cup

Date: 5 February 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium

The English FA Cup match Manchester City vs Fulham live stream is set for Saturday, 5 February 2022, at 15:00 UK time. St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton will host the event.

Sky Sports will air the English FA Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Manchester City’s highlights of the goals.

What TV channel to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham game today tonight?

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus

Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus Australia: 10 Play

Where to watch Manchester City vs Fulham Live Stream

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Manchester City live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.

Channel Quality Language Manchester City vs Fulham Live Stream HD ENG

Manchester City TV schedule