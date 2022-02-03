HomeMatchManchester City vs Fulham TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Manchester City vs Fulham TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

English FA Cup live

Manchester City vs Fulham
Competition: English FA Cup
Date: 5 February 2022
Kick-off: 15:00 UK time
Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium

Manchester City vs Fulham

The English FA Cup match Manchester City vs Fulham live stream is set for Saturday, 5 February 2022, at 15:00 UK time. St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton will host the event.
Sky Sports will air the English FA Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Manchester City’s highlights of the goals.

What TV channel to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham game today tonight?

  • UK: Sky Sports
  • USA: ESPN+
  • Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus
  • Australia: 10 Play

Where to watch Manchester City vs Fulham Live Stream

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Manchester City live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.

ChannelQualityLanguage
Manchester City vs Fulham Live StreamHDENG

Manchester City TV schedule

DateVenueOpponentCompetition
Sat Feb 5, 2022HFulhamFA Cup
Wed Feb 9, 2022HBrentfordPremier League
Sat Feb 12, 2022ANorwichPremier League
Tue Feb 15, 2022ASporting CPUCL
Sat Feb 19, 2022HSpursPremier League
Sat Feb 26, 2022AEvertonPremier League
Sun Mar 6, 2022HMan UtdPremier League
Wed Mar 9, 2022HSporting CPUCL
Mon Mar 14, 2022ACrystal PalacePremier League
Sat Mar 19, 2022HBrightonPremier League
Sat Apr 2, 2022ABurnleyPremier League
Sat Apr 9, 2022HLiverpoolPremier League
Sat Apr 16, 2022AWolvesPremier League
Sat Apr 23, 2022HWatfordPremier League
Sat Apr 30, 2022ALeedsPremier League
Sat May 7, 2022HNewcastlePremier League
Sun May 15, 2022AWest HamPremier League
Sun May 22, 2022HAston VillaPremier League

