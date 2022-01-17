Brentford vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Date: 19 January 2022

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium

The Premier League match Brentford vs Manchester United live stream is set for Wednesday, 19 January 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Brentford Community Stadium will host the event.

BT Sport Ultimate will air the Premier League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Manchester United highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Brentford vs Manchester United on?

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: SiriusXM FC, Peacock

SiriusXM FC, Peacock Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Brentford vs Manchester United Probable Lineup:

Brentford Starting XI:

Manchester United Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Matic; Fernandes, Sancho; Cavani, Ronaldo

Where to watch Brentford vs Manchester United online from anywhere

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live stream

