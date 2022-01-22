Napoli vs Salernitana

Competition: Italian Serie A

Date: 23 January 2022

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Italian Serie A match Napoli vs. Salernitana live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 14:00 UK time. Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli will host the event.

BT Sport will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Napoli vs Salernitana on?

UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1

Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1 Italy: DAZN

Napoli vs Salernitana Probable Lineup:

Napoli Starting XI:

Salernitana Starting XI:

Where to watch Napoli vs Salernitana online from anywhere

How to watch Napoli vs Salernitana live stream

Here you can find all Napoli live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.