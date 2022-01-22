Napoli vs Salernitana
Competition: Italian Serie A
Date: 23 January 2022
Kick-off: 14:00 UK time
Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
The Italian Serie A match Napoli vs. Salernitana live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 14:00 UK time. Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli will host the event.
BT Sport will air the Italian Serie A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Napoli vs Salernitana on?
- UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
- USA: Paramount+
- Canada: N\A
- Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1
- Italy: DAZN
Napoli vs Salernitana Probable Lineup:
Napoli Starting XI:
Salernitana Starting XI:
How to watch Napoli vs Salernitana live stream
Here you can find all Napoli live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time
|HD
|ENG
