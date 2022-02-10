Newcastle vs Aston Villa Live: How to watch, stream link, TV channel

Leeds United vs Newcastle

Competition: Premier League

Date: 13 February 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Venue: St. James’ Park

The Premier League match Newcastle United vs Aston Villa live stream is set for Saturday, 13 February 2022, at 15:00 UK time. St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne will host the event.

NUFC TV will air the Premier League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel to watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa game today tonight?

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio Newcastle, Sky Ultra HD

SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio Newcastle, Sky Ultra HD USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa Live Stream on TV and Online?

