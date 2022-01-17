Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Competition: WC Qualification Africa

Date: 19 January 2022

Kick-off: 19:00 UK time

Venue: Stade Omnisport Roumdé Adjia

The WC Qualification Africa match Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria live stream is set for Wednesday, 19 January 2022, at 19:00 UK time. Stade Omnisport Roumdé Adjia in Garoua will host the event.

SKY GO Extra will air the WC Qualification Africa match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria on?

UK: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Probable Lineup:

Guinea-Bissau Starting XI:

Sudan Starting XI:

Where to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria online from anywhere

How to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria live stream

Here you can find all Nigeria live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

