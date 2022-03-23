Norway vs Slovakia

Competition: Friendly

Date: 25 March 2022

Kick-off: 17:00 UK time

Venue: Ullevaal Stadion

The Friendly match Norway vs Slovakia live stream is set for Friday, 25 March 2022, at 17:00 UK time. Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo will host the event.

TV 2 Play will air the Friendly match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What channel is the Norway vs Slovakia game on today

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: PrendeTV, ESPN+

PrendeTV, ESPN+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Norway

