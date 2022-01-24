Paraguay vs Uruguay
Competition: WC Qualification South America
Date: 27 January 2022
Kick-off: 23:00 UK time
Venue: Estadio General Pablo Rojas
The WC Qualification South America match Paraguay vs Uruguay live stream is set for Thursday, 27 January 2022, at 23:00 UK time. Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Asunción will host the event.
Premier Player HD will air the WC Qualification South America match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Paraguay vs Uruguay on?
- UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
- USA: Fubo Sports Network, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com
- Paraguay: Tigo Sports Paraguay
- Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect
- Uruguay: VTV Uruguay
Paraguay vs Uruguay Probable Lineup:
Paraguay Starting XI:
Uruguay Starting XI:
Where to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay online from anywhere
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
How to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay live stream
