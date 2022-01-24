Paraguay vs Uruguay

Competition: WC Qualification South America

Date: 27 January 2022

Kick-off: 23:00 UK time

Venue: Estadio General Pablo Rojas

The WC Qualification South America match Paraguay vs Uruguay live stream is set for Thursday, 27 January 2022, at 23:00 UK time. Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Asunción will host the event.

Premier Player HD will air the WC Qualification South America match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Paraguay vs Uruguay on?

UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD USA: Fubo Sports Network, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com

Fubo Sports Network, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com Paraguay: Tigo Sports Paraguay

Tigo Sports Paraguay Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect

Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect Uruguay: VTV Uruguay

Paraguay vs Uruguay Probable Lineup:

Paraguay Starting XI:

Uruguay Starting XI:

Where to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay online from anywhere

How to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay live stream

