PSG vs Reims

Competition: French League 1

Date: 23 January 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Venue: Parc des Princes

The French League 1 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Parc des Princes in Paris will host the event.

Amazon Prime Video will air the French League 1 match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Paris Saint-Germain highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is PSG vs Reims on?

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport ESPN

BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport ESPN USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TV5 Monde, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TV5 Monde, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, TV5, beIN Sports Canada

beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, TV5, beIN Sports Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect France: Amazon Prime Video

PSG vs Reims Probable Lineup:

Paris Saint-Germain Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo; Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Eric Junior Ebimbe; Xavi Simmons, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Reims Starting XI:

Where to watch PSG vs Reims online from anywhere

How to watch PSG vs Reims live stream

Here you can find all Paris Saint-Germain live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.