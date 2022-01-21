PSG vs Reims
Competition: French League 1
Date: 23 January 2022
Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
Venue: Parc des Princes
The French League 1 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Parc des Princes in Paris will host the event.
Amazon Prime Video will air the French League 1 match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Paris Saint-Germain highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is PSG vs Reims on?
- UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport ESPN
- USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TV5 Monde, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS
- Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, TV5, beIN Sports Canada
- Australia: beIN Sports Connect
- France: Amazon Prime Video
PSG vs Reims Probable Lineup:
Paris Saint-Germain Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo; Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Eric Junior Ebimbe; Xavi Simmons, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe
Reims Starting XI:
Where to watch PSG vs Reims online from anywhere
How to watch PSG vs Reims live stream
Here you can find all Paris Saint-Germain live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
