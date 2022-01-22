Porto vs Famalicao

Competition: Primeira Liga

Date: 23 January 2022

Kick-off: 20:30 UK time

Venue: Estadio Do Dragao

The Primeira Liga match Porto vs. Famalicao live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 20:30 UK time. Estadio Do Dragao in Porto will host the event.

Sport TV1 will air the Primeira Liga match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Porto vs Famalicao on?

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

GOLTV, GolTV Espanol Canada: N\A

N\A Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Porto vs Famalicao Probable Lineup:

Porto Starting XI:

Famalicao Starting XI:

Where to watch Porto vs Famalicao online from anywhere

How to watch Porto vs Famalicao live stream

