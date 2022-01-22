Porto vs Famalicao
Competition: Primeira Liga
Date: 23 January 2022
Kick-off: 20:30 UK time
Venue: Estadio Do Dragao
The Primeira Liga match Porto vs. Famalicao live stream is set for Sunday, 23 January 2022, at 20:30 UK time. Estadio Do Dragao in Porto will host the event.
Sport TV1 will air the Primeira Liga match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Porto vs Famalicao on?
- UK: Sky Sports
- USA: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol
- Canada: N\A
- Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Porto vs Famalicao Probable Lineup:
Porto Starting XI:
Famalicao Starting XI:
Where to watch Porto vs Famalicao online from anywhere
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
How to watch Porto vs Famalicao live stream
Here you can find all Porto live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.