Portugal vs Turkey

Competition: EURO Qualification

Date: 24 March 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Venue: Estadio Do Dragao

The EURO Qualification match Portugal vs Turkey live stream is set for Thursday, 24 March 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Estadio Do Dragao in Porto will host the event.

SKY GO Extra will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What channel is the Portugal vs Turkey game on today

UK: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

USA: UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ESPN2

Canada: Univision Canada

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP 1

How to watch Portugal vs Turkey Live Stream on TV and Online?

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Portugal live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.