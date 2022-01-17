Reading vs Luton Town

Competition: English Championship

Date: 19 January 2022

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium

The English Championship match Reading vs. Luton Town live stream is set for Wednesday, 19 January 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Select Car Leasing Stadium in Reading will host the event.

Sky Sports will air the English Championship match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Reading vs Luton Town on?

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: N\A

Reading vs Luton Town Probable Lineup:

Reading Starting XI:

Luton Town Starting XI:

Where to watch Reading vs Luton Town online from anywhere

How to watch Reading vs Luton Town live stream

