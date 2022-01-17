Elche vs Real Madrid

Competition: Copa del Rey

Date: 20 January 2022

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Venue: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero

The Copa del Rey match Elche vs Real Madrid live stream is set for Thursday, 20 January 2022, at 18:00 UK time. Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in Elche will host the event.

Premier Player HD will air the Copa del Rey match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Real Madrid’s highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Elche vs Real Madrid on?

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: N\A

N\A Spain: DAZN

Elche vs Real Madrid Probable Lineup:

Elche Starting XI:

Real Madrid Starting XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Rodrygo

Where to watch Elche vs Real Madrid online from anywhere

How to watch Elche vs Real Madrid live stream

