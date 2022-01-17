Roma vs Lecce
Competition: Coppa Italia
Date: 20 January 2022
Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
Venue: Stadio Olimpico
The Coppa Italia match Roma vs. Lecce live stream is set for Sunday, 20 January 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Stadio Olimpico in Roma will host the event.
Sky Sports will air the Coppa Italia match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Roma’s highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Roma vs Lecce on?
- UK: Sky Sports
- USA: Paramount+
- Canada: N\A
- Australia: N\A
- Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5
Roma vs Lecce Probable Lineup:
Roma Starting XI:
Lecce Starting XI:
Where to watch Roma vs Lecce online from anywhere
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
How to watch Roma vs Lecce live stream
Here you can find all Roma live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.