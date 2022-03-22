Scotland vs Poland

Competition: Friendly

Date: 24 March 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Venue: Hampden Park Stadium

The Friendly match Scotland vs Poland live stream is set for Thursday, 24 March 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow will host the event.

SKY GO Extra will air the Friendly match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What channel is the Scotland vs Poland game on today

UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: N\A

How to watch Scotland vs Poland Live Stream on TV and Online?

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Scotland live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time.