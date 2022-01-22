Senegal vs Cape Verde

Competition: WC Qualification Africa

Date: 25 January 2022

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Venue: Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam

The WC Qualification Africa match Senegal vs Cape Verde is set for Tuesday, 25 January 2022, at 16:00 UK time. Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam in Bafoussam will host the event.

What TV channel is Senegal vs Cape Verde on?

UK: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Australia: Kayo Sports

Senegal vs Cape Verde Probable Lineup:

Cape Verde Starting XI:

Senegal Starting XI:

