Senegal vs Cape Verde Live Stream

WC Qualification Africa Live

Senegal vs Cape Verde
Competition: WC Qualification Africa
Date: 25 January 2022
Kick-off: 16:00 UK time
Venue: Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam

The WC Qualification Africa match Senegal vs Cape Verde live stream is set for Tuesday, 25 January 2022, at 16:00 UK time. Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam in Bafoussam will host the event.
What TV channel is Senegal vs Cape Verde on?

  • UK: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League
  • USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS
  • Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
  • Australia: Kayo Sports

Senegal vs Cape Verde Probable Lineup:

Cape Verde Starting XI:

Senegal Starting XI:

How to watch Senegal vs Cape Verde live stream

