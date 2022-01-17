Valencia vs Sevilla

Competition: La Liga

Date: 19 January 2022

Kick-off: 20:30 UK time

Venue: Estadio de Mestalla

The La Liga match Valencia vs. Sevilla live stream is set for Wednesday, 19 January 2022, at 20:30 UK time. Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia will host the event.

LaLigaTV will air the La Liga match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Valencia vs Sevilla on?

UK: LaLigaTV

LaLigaTV USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App

TSN.ca, TSN App Australia: beIN SPORTS 3

beIN SPORTS 3 Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Laliga

Valencia vs Sevilla Probable Lineup:

Valencia Starting XI:

Sevilla Starting XI:

Where to watch Valencia vs Sevilla online from anywhere

How to watch Valencia vs Sevilla live stream

Here you can find all Sevilla live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.